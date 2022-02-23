ADVISORY EU-NORWAY/

Von der Leyen and Norwegian PM give statement

Start: 23 Feb 2022 13:00 GMT

End: 23 Feb 2022 14:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO OTHER NEWS.

BRUSSELS – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre give statement before meeting in Brussels

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com