COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 21 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UK-COBRA

Por
REUTERSFEB 22
22 de Febrero de 2022

Government ministers arrive at No 10. for COBRA meeting

Start: 22 Feb 2022 06:00 GMT

End: 22 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON, UK - UK Ministers arrive at No. 10, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a COBRA meeting in Downing Street following decree signed by Russian President Putin recognising the two breakaway regions -- the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic -- as independent statelets defying Western warnings that such a step would be illegal and kill off long-running peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK Broadcasters

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Murió Lalo Palmer, legendario goleador de América

Murió Lalo Palmer, legendario goleador de América

Cómo fue el debut de Orbelín Pineda con el Celta de Vigo

Rodolfo De Paoli renunció como DT de Barracas y es el primer técnico que se cobró la Copa de la Liga

Pelé tiene una infección urinaria y continuará hospitalizado

“No tiene vergüenza”: Faitelson arremetió contra la continuidad de Solari en América

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Tras 24 horas desaparecido, fue encontrado el actor Guillermo Méndez golpeado e inconsciente

Tras 24 horas desaparecido, fue encontrado el actor Guillermo Méndez golpeado e inconsciente

“Le guste a quien le guste”: Daniel Bisogno volvió a defender a Belinda

Britney Spears firmó un acuerdo multimillonario para escribir una explosiva biografía

Los ricos también lloran hará guiños a María la del barrio y Marimar

Quién es quién en la nueva versión de “Los Ricos También Lloran”

TENDENCIAS

El New Beetle podría volver con un formato eléctrico

El New Beetle podría volver con un formato eléctrico

Aumentaron los casos de gripe en Argentina en plena ola por la variante Ómicron

Debate espacial: los científicos debaten cuántas galaxias hay en el universo

Cómo ejecutar apps de Android en Windows 11: estos son los requisitos

YouTube copia a TikTok y añade una nueva función para saber qué canal está transmitiendo en vivo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Tras 24 horas desaparecido, fue encontrado el actor Guillermo Méndez golpeado e inconsciente

Tras 24 horas desaparecido, fue encontrado el actor Guillermo Méndez golpeado e inconsciente

Luciana Fuster se quiebra en vivo tras denunciar que recibe insultos en la calle: “tengo derecho a vivir sin que estén desprestigiándome”

“Solución pacífica”: Marcelo Ebrard expuso la postura de México ante el conflicto en Ucrania

Luciana Fuster está al borde de la depresión: “Nunca vi una campaña de odio tan grande”

Esto es Guerra, 10 años: integrantes, conductores y más sobre el gran estreno del reality