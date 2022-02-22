COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 22 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UK-COBR

REUTERSFEB 22
22 de Febrero de 2022

Government ministers arrive at No 10. for COBRA meeting

Start: 22 Feb 2022 06:00 GMT

End: 22 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON, UK - UK Ministers arrive at No. 10, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a COBR meeting in Downing Street following decree signed by Russian President Putin recognising the two breakaway regions -- the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic -- as independent statelets defying Western warnings that such a step would be illegal and kill off long-running peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

