Protest held outside Russian embassy in Kyiv

Start: 22 Feb 2022 13:00 GMT

End: 22 Feb 2022 14:00 GMT

KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukrainians protest outside Russian embassy in Kyiv after Moscow's decision to formally recognize two Russian-backed regions of eastern Ukraine as independent.

