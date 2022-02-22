COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-NETHERLANDS

Por
REUTERSFEB 22
Stoltenberg and Dutch PM Rutte give joint news conference

Start: 23 Feb 2022 14:55 GMT

End: 23 Feb 2022 15:30 GMT

THE HAGUE - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte give joint news conference in The Hague.

SCHEDULE:

1500-1525GMT Joint news conference with Stoltenberg and Rutte

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NATO TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

