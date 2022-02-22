ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-NETHERLANDS

Stoltenberg and Dutch PM Rutte give joint news conference
Start: 23 Feb 2022 14:55 GMT
End: 23 Feb 2022 15:30 GMT
THE HAGUE - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte give joint news conference in The Hague.
SCHEDULE:
1500-1525GMT Joint news conference with Stoltenberg and Rutte
Location: Netherlands
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
