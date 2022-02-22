ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-FRANCE

Borrell and Le Drian hold news conference after Ukraine meeting
Start: 22 Feb 2022 17:14 GMT
End: 22 Feb 2022 17:45 GMT
PARIS - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian hold news conference after an emergency meeting on Ukraine with EU foreign affairs ministers.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: HOST BROADCASTER
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com