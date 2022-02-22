COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 22 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-FRANCE

Por
REUTERSFEB 22
22 de Febrero de 2022

Borrell and Le Drian hold news conference after Ukraine meeting

Start: 22 Feb 2022 17:14 GMT

End: 22 Feb 2022 17:45 GMT

PARIS - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian hold news conference after an emergency meeting on Ukraine with EU foreign affairs ministers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El sorpresivo análisis de Alonso sobre la definición de la Fórmula 1 entre Hamilton y Verstappen que alimentó la polémica

El sorpresivo análisis de Alonso sobre la definición de la Fórmula 1 entre Hamilton y Verstappen que alimentó la polémica

Cinco costillas fracturadas y un pulmón perforado: ganó su pelea con una de las patadas más brutales en la historia del MMA

Messi dio detalles de su relación con Mbappé y habló sobre el poder que tiene el PSG

Histórico trato para el fútbol femenino de EEUU: pago multimillonario y acuerdo de igualdad salarial

“Fue una carnicería”: revelaron detalles del violento hecho que vivió Phil Foden con su madre tras el ataque de fanáticos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Harry Styles abrió nuevas fechas en México y Argentina para “Love on tour”

Harry Styles abrió nuevas fechas en México y Argentina para “Love on tour”

BTS en México: ya inició la preventa de boletos en cines para “Permission to Dance On Stage”

Paulina Rubio aseguró que invitó a Thalía a hacer una gira musical: “No la dejan, ella se lo pierde”

Angélica Aragón confesó por qué aceptó regresar a la televisión en la bioserie de Vicente Fernández

El videoclip que despierta los rumores de embarazo: Luisana Lopilato y Michael Bublé estarían esperando su cuarto hijo

TENDENCIAS

Instagram: el truco para agregar música a una Historia desde Spotify o Apple Music

Instagram: el truco para agregar música a una Historia desde Spotify o Apple Music

Sony revela el diseño de PlayStation VR2

Mariana Costa, la peruana que ha sido reconocida por Google.org como ‘Líder a seguir’ en 2022

Las primeras imágenes espía del SUV Ferrari Purosangue

22/2/22: Twosday una fecha mágica y viral, qué significa y por qué es tendencia

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Patricia Chirinos contra Betssy Chávez: “Con tal de recibir su sueldo es capaz de ser cómplice de corrupción”

Patricia Chirinos contra Betssy Chávez: “Con tal de recibir su sueldo es capaz de ser cómplice de corrupción”

Guillermo Lasso ofreció un indulto a presos por delitos menores que hayan cumplido al menos el 40% de la pena

4 monedas del Ejército a precios exorbitantes: una de ellas se cotiza en 200 mil pesos en línea

Harry Styles abrió nuevas fechas en México y Argentina para “Love on tour”

Carmen Aristegui respondió a AMLO: “este país no merece ser envenenado”