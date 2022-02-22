ADVISORY TIME APPROX - UKRAINE-CRISIS/BRITAIN-WALLACE

British defence minister gives a speech in Leicestershire

Start: 22 Feb 2022 13:15 GMT

End: 22 Feb 2022 14:15 GMT

Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire - British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace gives a speech at a meeting of the defence ministers of the Joint Expeditionary Force nations.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK BROADCASTERS

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com