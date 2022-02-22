COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 22 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TIME APPROX - UKRAINE-CRISIS/BRITAIN-WALLACE

Por
REUTERSFEB 22
22 de Febrero de 2022

British defence minister gives a speech in Leicestershire

Start: 22 Feb 2022 13:15 GMT

End: 22 Feb 2022 14:15 GMT

Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire - British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace gives a speech at a meeting of the defence ministers of the Joint Expeditionary Force nations.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK BROADCASTERS

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Neymar, fanático de Batman: invitado de lujo en la avant premier de la nueva película y su gesto tras subirse al Batimovil

Neymar, fanático de Batman: invitado de lujo en la avant premier de la nueva película y su gesto tras subirse al Batimovil

Furia en el PSG contra Sergio Ramos: “Tiene la lesión más larga de la historia de las lesiones”

Sin Paulo Dybala, la Juventus visita al Villarreal por los octavos de final de la Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

El Lille buscará sorprender al Chelsea en el partido de ida de los octavos de final de la Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

Qué orilló a Ryan García a renunciar al Canelo Team de Eddy Reynoso

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Julia Fox paseó con su hijo en Los Ángeles, Emily Ratajkowski caminó con su perro en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

Julia Fox paseó con su hijo en Los Ángeles, Emily Ratajkowski caminó con su perro en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

Alfredo Adame: qué piensa su hijo de la polémica pelea callejera del actor

Una azafata desencajada, mechones de pelo subastados y otras situaciones insólitas que las estrellas de Hollywood vivieron con sus fans

Ángela Aguilar cantará el tema la telenovela La herencia

La tragedia que marcó la carrera de Evangelina Elizondo

TENDENCIAS

A través de inteligencia artificial, advierten que podrían surgir variantes más contagiosas que Ómicron

A través de inteligencia artificial, advierten que podrían surgir variantes más contagiosas que Ómicron

7 hoteles de lujo para dormir en la copa de los árboles

Migraña: el mayor estudio genético sobre la enfermedad detectó nuevos factores de riesgo

Emprendedores digitales: cuáles son los desafíos pospandemia en las organizaciones

¿Qué es el síndrome del impostor?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Los Tiranos del Centro: PNP allana y captura a presunta organización criminal por cobro de cupos en municipio de Huancayo

Los Tiranos del Centro: PNP allana y captura a presunta organización criminal por cobro de cupos en municipio de Huancayo

Comerciante de La Parada es asesinado de ocho balazos por delincuentes en La Victoria

Los cuatro errores más comunes que dificultan la escucha activa

Minsa se pronuncia sobre la denuncia de encierro del personal de salud del hospital de Ate

Neymar, fanático de Batman: invitado de lujo en la avant premier de la nueva película y su gesto tras subirse al Batimovil