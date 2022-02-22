ADVISORY RUSSIA-AZERBAIJAN/PUTIN

Putin holds news conference with Azeri counterpart

Start: 22 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 22 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold a news conference with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev after meeting at the Kremlin.

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

