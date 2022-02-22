COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 22 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE

Por
REUTERSFEB 22
22 de Febrero de 2022

WHO Europe newser on COVID-19 situation across continent

Start: 24 Feb 2022 09:55 GMT

End: 24 Feb 2022 11:00 GMT

THIS IS A DUPLICATE EVENT - PLS SEE OTHER EVENT.

COPENHAGEN - WHO to host news conference with Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, and technical experts, who will provide update of the COVID-19 situation on the continent.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

