Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-IRELAND/SCHOLZ-MARTIN -- UPDATED START TIME--

Por
REUTERSFEB 22
21 de Febrero de 2022

Scholz and Irish PM Martin joint news conference in Berlin

Start: 22 Feb 2022 10:55 GMT

End: 22 Feb 2022 11:17 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin hold a joint news conference in Berlin.

SCHEDULE:

1215GMT - joint news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

