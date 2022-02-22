ADVISORY -- CANCELLED -- UKRAINE-CRISIS/FUNERAL

Memorial service for Ukrainian soldier killed in the east of Ukraine

KYIV, UKRAINE - People attend a memorial service in the cathedral to pay their respects to Ukrainian serviceman killed on February 19 in a shelling of Ukrainian positions by Russian-backed separatists in the country's east.

