Martes 22 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY -- CANCELLED -- UKRAINE-CRISIS/FUNERAL

Por
REUTERSFEB 22
21 de Febrero de 2022

Memorial service for Ukrainian soldier killed in the east of Ukraine

Start: 22 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 22 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT.

KYIV, UKRAINE - People attend a memorial service in the cathedral to pay their respects to Ukrainian serviceman killed on February 19 in a shelling of Ukrainian positions by Russian-backed separatists in the country's east.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - ceremony starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

