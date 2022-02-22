COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 22 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY --CANCELLED -- GAS-QATAR/SUMMIT-PRESSER -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSFEB 22
21 de Febrero de 2022

Al-Thani gives opening speech at 6th GECF Summit

Start: 22 Feb 2022 09:55 GMT

End: 22 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT**.

Doha, QATAR - Qatar and Egypt's energy ministers speak at a news conference during the 6th GECF Summit

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: tbc

DIGITAL: tbc

Source: tbc

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Qatar

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ARABIC SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

