ADVISORY -- CANCELLED -- GAS-QATAR/SUMMIT-OPENING -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Al-Thani gives opening speech at 6th GECF Summit
Start: 22 Feb 2022 06:55 GMT
End: 22 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT
**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - FOLLOWING LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT**.
Doha, QATAR - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani gives opening speech at 6th GECF Summit of Heads of State and Government.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT - Al-Thani gives opening speech
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: TBC
DIGITAL: TBC
Source: TBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Qatar
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ARABIC SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com