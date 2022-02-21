ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-KULEBA

Ukraine’s FM Kuleba speaks after meeting with EU in Brussels
Start: 21 Feb 2022 09:45 GMT
End: 21 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT
POSSIBLE ONLY. LIVE COVERAGE TO BE CONFIRMED.
BRUSSELS - Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks after meeting with EU Foreign minister in Brussels.
SCHEDULE:
0930GMT - Ukraine’s Kuleba expected to speak
