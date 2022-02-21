COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
21 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-KULEBA

REUTERS
Ukraine’s FM Kuleba speaks after meeting with EU in Brussels

Start: 21 Feb 2022 09:45 GMT

End: 21 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks after meeting with EU Foreign minister in Brussels.

0930GMT - Ukraine’s Kuleba expected to speak

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

