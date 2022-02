Russian President Putin delivers address on State TV

Start: 21 Feb 2022 18:40 GMT

End: 21 Feb 2022 19:40 GMT

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers video address to the nation on television on Monday evening

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com