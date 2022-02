UK PM Johnson holds news conference at Downing Street

Start: 21 Feb 2022 18:40 GMT

End: 21 Feb 2022 18:40 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds Downing Street news conference as the leader sets out his plan for living with COVID-19.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com