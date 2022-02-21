COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 21 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/ARRIVALS

Por
REUTERSFEB 21
18 de Febrero de 2022

EU foreign ministers arrive for Brussels meeting

Start: 21 Feb 2022 06:43 GMT

End: 21 Feb 2022 07:35 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers give statements as they arrive for a meeting, with the security situation in Europe and simmering tensions between Russia and the West high on the agenda.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - Arrivals start

0645GMT - EU’s Borrell expected to make remarks as he arrives

0705GMT - Germany’s Baerbock expected to make remarks as she arrives

0730GMT - Meeting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

