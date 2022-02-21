ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/ARRIVALS

EU foreign ministers arrive for Brussels meeting

Start: 21 Feb 2022 06:43 GMT

End: 21 Feb 2022 07:35 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers give statements as they arrive for a meeting, with the security situation in Europe and simmering tensions between Russia and the West high on the agenda.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - Arrivals start

0645GMT - EU’s Borrell expected to make remarks as he arrives

0705GMT - Germany’s Baerbock expected to make remarks as she arrives

0730GMT - Meeting

