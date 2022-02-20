ADVISORY ---FLASH--7120-UKRAINE-CRISIS/KULEBA

Ukraine says it's time to implement some sanctions against Russia
Start: 20 Feb 2022 15:24 GMT
End: 20 Feb 2022 15:27 GMT
MUNICH, GERMANY - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says it's time to implement some sanctions against Russia.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access All
DIGITAL: Access All
Source: UKRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRANIAN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com