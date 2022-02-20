COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 20 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ---CANCELLED---OLYMPICS-2022/BOCOG

Por
REUTERSFEB 20
20 de Febrero de 2022

Organisers of Beijing Olympics give newser on final day of Games

Start: 20 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 20 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS CANCELLED DUE TO OPERATIONAL REASONS.

THIS LIVE EVENT IS CANCELLED DUE TO OPERATIONAL REASONS.

THIS LIVE EVENT IS CANCELLED DUE TO OPERATIONAL REASONS.

BEIJING, CHINA - The organisers of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - BOCOG - hold a news conference on the final day of the Games at the main media centre

SCHEDULE

0300GMT - News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL/ MANDARIN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Escándalo en la ligue 1: la violenta pelea entre un entrenador y un directivo en el campo de juego durante Lille-Metz

Escándalo en la ligue 1: la violenta pelea entre un entrenador y un directivo en el campo de juego durante Lille-Metz

Tigres vs San Luis: la destacada actuación de Yeferson Soteldo en la remontada de la UANL

El doblete del Chicharito por el que Galaxy recomendó su regreso al Tricolor

León vs Chivas: dónde y cuándo ver el regreso de JJ Macías a la Liga MX

Lo que se sabe de la permanencia del Vasco Aguirre como entrenador de Rayados

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Celebraron natalicio de José José en CDMX

Celebraron natalicio de José José en CDMX

Así fue el polémico debut de Angélica Rivera en TikTok

Benicio del Toro: perdió a su madre a los 9 años, por qué dejó su carrera de comercio y cómo fue el villano más joven del 007

YosStop defendió a Belinda tras ruptura con Nodal: “Muy triste que por ser mujer te inventen cosas”

Eugenio Derbez felicitó a Vadhir por su cumpleaños con un tierno video

TENDENCIAS

NASA mostró cómo son las nubes en Marte

NASA mostró cómo son las nubes en Marte

Ser transgénero: por qué hoy se cuestiona la etiqueta que pone la medicina

La historia del diseñador argentino que creó el nuevo Fiat 500

10 claves para entender el comportamiento de tu gato

El gato es el único animal que tiene un día internacional multiplicado por tres

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Beca Jóvenes Escribiendo el Futuro: cuándo depositarán el pago de 9,800 pesos

Beca Jóvenes Escribiendo el Futuro: cuándo depositarán el pago de 9,800 pesos

Magaly Medina responde al comunicado de Cassandra Sánchez y Deyvis Orosco: “Me prometieron la primicia”

Escándalo en la ligue 1: la violenta pelea entre un entrenador y un directivo en el campo de juego durante Lille-Metz

Boris Johnson denunció que Rusia planea la “mayor guerra en Europa desde 1945″

Cártel de Sinaloa culpó al CJNG por asesinato de universitarios en Zacatecas