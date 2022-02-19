ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-UKRAINE

U.S. Vice President Harris meets Ukrainian President Zelenskiy
Start: 19 Feb 2022 12:43 GMT
End: 19 Feb 2022 13:17 GMT
MUNICH - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND
DIGITAL: NO USE USA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com