Sábado 19 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-UKRAINE

Por
REUTERSFEB 19
19 de Febrero de 2022

U.S. Vice President Harris meets Ukrainian President Zelenskiy

Start: 19 Feb 2022 12:43 GMT

End: 19 Feb 2022 13:17 GMT

MUNICH - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE USA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

