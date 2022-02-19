ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-LITHUANIA

U.S.'s Austin greeted with military honours in Lithuania

Start: 19 Feb 2022 08:16 GMT

End: 19 Feb 2022 08:34 GMT

VILNIUS - U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is greeted with military honours at Lithuania's defence ministry.

SCHEDULE:

0825GMT - Austin with military honours

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lithuania

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/LITHUANIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com