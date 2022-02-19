ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/G7 --POSSIBLE ONLY

G7 FMs meet on sidelines of Munich Security Conference
Start: 19 Feb 2022 11:15 GMT
End: 19 Feb 2022 11:15 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: LIVE COVERAGE IS POSSIBLE ONLY.
--
MUNICH - Germany's Annalena Baerbock will lead a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations on the sidelines of the Munich Security conference. Ministers are expected to discuss cooperation in dealing with Ukraine crisis.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - Camera spray at top of meeting
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: CORONA POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com