ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/G7 --POSSIBLE ONLY

Por
REUTERSFEB 19
19 de Febrero de 2022

G7 FMs meet on sidelines of Munich Security Conference

Start: 19 Feb 2022 12:45 GMT

End: 19 Feb 2022 13:45 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO OTHER NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

MUNICH - Germany's Annalena Baerbock leads a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations on the sidelines of the Munich Security conference. Ministers are expected to to have discussed cooperation in dealing with Ukraine crisis.

SCHEDULE:

1245GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

