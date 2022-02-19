ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/G7-GERMANY-FOREIGN MINISTERS --POSSIBLE ONLY

G7 FMs meet on sidelines of Munich Security Conference

Start: 19 Feb 2022 11:00 GMT

End: 19 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: LIVE COVERAGE IS POSSIBLE ONLY.

--

MUNICH - Germany's Annalena Baerbock will lead a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations on the sidelines of the Munich Security conference. Ministers are expected to discuss cooperation in dealing with Ukraine crisis.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Camera spray at top of meeting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com