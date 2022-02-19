COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 19 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/G7-GERMANY-FOREIGN MINISTERS --POSSIBLE ONLY

Por
REUTERSFEB 19
19 de Febrero de 2022

G7 FMs meet on sidelines of Munich Security Conference

Start: 19 Feb 2022 11:00 GMT

End: 19 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: LIVE COVERAGE IS POSSIBLE ONLY.

--

MUNICH - Germany's Annalena Baerbock will lead a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations on the sidelines of the Munich Security conference. Ministers are expected to discuss cooperation in dealing with Ukraine crisis.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Camera spray at top of meeting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

De ser un desconocido a convertirse en el joven maravilla de la NBA: Ja Morant, el chico al que descubrieron por un paquete de papas fritas

De ser un desconocido a convertirse en el joven maravilla de la NBA: Ja Morant, el chico al que descubrieron por un paquete de papas fritas

Puebla vs Rayados: el gol que sentenció la derrota del Vasco Aguirre

“Un fraude”: Gennady Golovkin arremetió contra Canelo Álvarez

“No lo han hecho tan mal”: Miguel Herrera defendió a Santiago Solari y Vasco Aguirre

“La vida onírica del gigante de cristal”: publicaron un ensayo sobre lo que hubiera sido la carrera de Del Potro sin lesiones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De violación a privación artística, la historia de Kesha contra Dr. Luke que está generando el #FreeKesha

De violación a privación artística, la historia de Kesha contra Dr. Luke que está generando el #FreeKesha

Los secretos de Jake Gyllenhaal: las tortuosas escenas de sexo con Jennifer Aniston, la canción que le dedicó Taylor Swift y su ataque de pánico en “Spider-Man”

Los mejores memes que dejó “Ya no somos ni seremos” de Christian Nodal

Gera MX en concierto: fechas y lugares para su Triple 4 Tour

Juan Vidal confirmó la existencia de un supuesto catálogo de actores de Televisa

TENDENCIAS

Vuelta a clases y rutinas familiares: cómo organizarse luego de dos años de pandemia

Vuelta a clases y rutinas familiares: cómo organizarse luego de dos años de pandemia

Estos son los finalistas para el “Auto del Año de las mujeres 2022″

¿Todos los corredores deben seguir un plan de entrenamiento?

Definición 8K, qué significa y cómo funciona

La contaminación del aire puede afectar la calidad del esperma, advierte un nuevo estudio

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Un soldado ucraniano murió durante un enfrentamiento con separatistas prorrusos en el este del país

Un soldado ucraniano murió durante un enfrentamiento con separatistas prorrusos en el este del país

Fiscalía de Zacatecas confirmó que el cuerpo encontrado sin vida era de la joven universitaria Valeria

Qué tiene que ver Venustiano Carranza en la creación del Ejército Mexicano

De violación a privación artística, la historia de Kesha contra Dr. Luke que está generando el #FreeKesha

Quién fue Fernando Daquilema, la primera voz que encabezó la reivindicación indígena en Ecuador