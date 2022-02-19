ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 19 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

REUTERS
19 de Febrero de 2022

Thomas Bach speaks at IOC's final session in Beijing

Start: 19 Feb 2022 06:00 GMT

End: 19 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee holds the final day of its 139th Session in Beijing, one day before the 2022 Winter Olympic Games closing ceremony.

Agenda:

- Welcome by IOC President, Thomas Bach

- Election of host of the IOC Session 2023

- Ethics Commission election

- Athletes' Commission election

- IOC Members Election Commission

- Re-election of an IOC Member

- Re-election of an IOC Member and change status

- Extension of an IOC Member's term of office

- Election of new IOC Members

- Election of one Vice-President and members of the IOC Executive Board

- Honorary Members

- Oath

- Proposals and Members

- Miscellaneous

