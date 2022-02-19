COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 19 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

Por
REUTERSFEB 19
19 de Febrero de 2022

Thomas Bach speaks at IOC's final session in Beijing

Start: 19 Feb 2022 06:40 GMT

End: 19 Feb 2022 07:32 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: Livestreams must be removed from all platforms after 30 days. Please read full restrictions.

--

BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee holds the final day of its 139th Session in Beijing, one day before the 2022 Winter Olympic Games closing ceremony.

Agenda:

- Welcome by IOC President, Thomas Bach

- Election of host of the IOC Session 2023

- Ethics Commission election

- Athletes' Commission election

- IOC Members Election Commission

- Re-election of an IOC Member

- Re-election of an IOC Member and change status

- Extension of an IOC Member's term of office

- Election of new IOC Members

- Election of one Vice-President and members of the IOC Executive Board

- Honorary Members

- Oath

- Proposals and Members

- Miscellaneous

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. No commercial use. No use after 30 days. No archive. After 30 days, broadcasters are permitted to use short excerpts for news reporting in regularly scheduled news programmes.

Broadcasts shall not be sponsored in any way which gives the impression that third parties are linked to the IOC, the Olympic Games or the Olympic Movement, unless such third parties are Olympic sponsors in the territory in which such broadcasts take place.

In particular, no sponsorship or commercial/ad superimposition on the video footage is permitted, unless with the IOC's prior written consent. No association with the IOC, the Olympic Games or the Olympic Movement is permitted, unless based on the rights granted by the IOC pursuant to a standing agreement between the IOC and a rights-holding broadcast or a top sponsor.

DIGITAL: For editorial use. No commercial use. No use after 30 days. All livestreams must be removed from all platforms after 30 days. No archive. Non-linear/on-demand broadcast and coverage shall not be sponsored in any way which gives the impression that third parties are linked to the IOC, the Olympic Games or the Olympic Movement, unless such third parties are Olympic sponsors in the territory in which such broadcasts take place. In particular, no sponsorship or commercial/ad superimposition on the video footage is permitted, unless with the IOC's prior written consent. No association with the IOC, the Olympic Games or the Olympic Movement is permitted, unless based on the rights granted by the IOC pursuant to a standing agreement between the IOC and a rights-holding broadcast or a top sponsor.

Source: IOC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL/ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

De ser un desconocido a convertirse en el joven maravilla de la NBA: Ja Morant, el chico al que descubrieron por un paquete de papas fritas

De ser un desconocido a convertirse en el joven maravilla de la NBA: Ja Morant, el chico al que descubrieron por un paquete de papas fritas

Puebla vs Rayados: el gol que sentenció la derrota del Vasco Aguirre

“Un fraude”: Gennady Golovkin arremetió contra Canelo Álvarez

“No lo han hecho tan mal”: Miguel Herrera defendió a Santiago Solari y Vasco Aguirre

“La vida onírica del gigante de cristal”: publicaron un ensayo sobre lo que hubiera sido la carrera de Del Potro sin lesiones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De violación a privación artística, la historia de Kesha contra Dr. Luke que está generando el #FreeKesha

De violación a privación artística, la historia de Kesha contra Dr. Luke que está generando el #FreeKesha

Los secretos de Jake Gyllenhaal: las tortuosas escenas de sexo con Jennifer Aniston, la canción que le dedicó Taylor Swift y su ataque de pánico en “Spider-Man”

Los mejores memes que dejó “Ya no somos ni seremos” de Christian Nodal

Gera MX en concierto: fechas y lugares para su Triple 4 Tour

Juan Vidal confirmó la existencia de un supuesto catálogo de actores de Televisa

TENDENCIAS

Vuelta a clases y rutinas familiares: cómo organizarse luego de dos años de pandemia

Vuelta a clases y rutinas familiares: cómo organizarse luego de dos años de pandemia

Estos son los finalistas para del “Auto del Año de las mujeres 2022″

¿Todos los corredores deben seguir un plan de entrenamiento?

Definición 8K, qué significa y cómo funciona

La contaminación del aire puede afectar la calidad del esperma, advierte un nuevo estudio

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

De violación a privación artística, la historia de Kesha contra Dr. Luke que está generando el #FreeKesha

De violación a privación artística, la historia de Kesha contra Dr. Luke que está generando el #FreeKesha

Quién fue Fernando Daquilema, la primera voz que encabezó la reivindicación indígena en Ecuador

Pueblos fantasma y ancianos resignados: cómo es la vida en el Donbás, donde la guerra entre Rusia y Ucrania es una realidad hace 8 años

Los secretos de Jake Gyllenhaal: las tortuosas escenas de sexo con Jennifer Aniston, la canción que le dedicó Taylor Swift y su ataque de pánico en “Spider-Man”

El silencio de Daniel Ortega ante la caída de su “hermano” Juan Orlando Hernández, aliado político y de oscuros negocios