ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

Thomas Bach speaks at IOC's final session in Beijing

Start: 19 Feb 2022 06:40 GMT

End: 19 Feb 2022 07:32 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: Livestreams must be removed from all platforms after 30 days. Please read full restrictions.

--

BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee holds the final day of its 139th Session in Beijing, one day before the 2022 Winter Olympic Games closing ceremony.

Agenda:

- Welcome by IOC President, Thomas Bach

- Election of host of the IOC Session 2023

- Ethics Commission election

- Athletes' Commission election

- IOC Members Election Commission

- Re-election of an IOC Member

- Re-election of an IOC Member and change status

- Extension of an IOC Member's term of office

- Election of new IOC Members

- Election of one Vice-President and members of the IOC Executive Board

- Honorary Members

- Oath

- Proposals and Members

- Miscellaneous

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. No commercial use. No use after 30 days. No archive. After 30 days, broadcasters are permitted to use short excerpts for news reporting in regularly scheduled news programmes.

Broadcasts shall not be sponsored in any way which gives the impression that third parties are linked to the IOC, the Olympic Games or the Olympic Movement, unless such third parties are Olympic sponsors in the territory in which such broadcasts take place.

In particular, no sponsorship or commercial/ad superimposition on the video footage is permitted, unless with the IOC's prior written consent. No association with the IOC, the Olympic Games or the Olympic Movement is permitted, unless based on the rights granted by the IOC pursuant to a standing agreement between the IOC and a rights-holding broadcast or a top sponsor.

DIGITAL: For editorial use. No commercial use. No use after 30 days. All livestreams must be removed from all platforms after 30 days. No archive. Non-linear/on-demand broadcast and coverage shall not be sponsored in any way which gives the impression that third parties are linked to the IOC, the Olympic Games or the Olympic Movement, unless such third parties are Olympic sponsors in the territory in which such broadcasts take place. In particular, no sponsorship or commercial/ad superimposition on the video footage is permitted, unless with the IOC's prior written consent. No association with the IOC, the Olympic Games or the Olympic Movement is permitted, unless based on the rights granted by the IOC pursuant to a standing agreement between the IOC and a rights-holding broadcast or a top sponsor.

Source: IOC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL/ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com