Sábado 19 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY GERMANY-SECURITY/MUNICH

REUTERSFEB 19
19 de Febrero de 2022

Day 2 of Munich Security Conference 2022

Start: 19 Feb 2022 11:20 GMT

End: 19 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE IS 'NO USE DIGITAL' AND 'NO USE GERMANY'. GERMAN AND DIGITAL CLIENTS PLEASE MONITOR WNE / REUTERS CONNECT FOR EDITED COVERAGE INSTEAD.

MUNICH - Day two of the Munich Security Conference which is being held in person at its traditional venue in 2022 after the previous year's conference was only virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic

SCHEDULE:

0830-0930GMT Welcome remarks by Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen,

0930-1015GMT - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks

1030-1115GMT - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks

1115-1145GMT - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

1430-1500GMT - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

1500-1615GMT Panel discussion with British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and others

1630-1800GMT - Disucssion on Security in Pacific, participants include French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Australian Foreign Minsiter Marise Payne

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: LIVE: NO USE GERMANY – EDITS: FOR GERMAN BROADCASTERS A MAXIMUM OF 180 SECONDS PER DAY FOR EDITORIAL USE – NO USE AFTER 7 DAYS (USAGE AFTER FEBRUARY 26 HAS TO BE CLEARED WITH HOST BROADCASTER BAYERISCHER RUNDFUNK

DIGITAL: LIVE: NO USE DIGITAL– EDITS: FOR ALL DIGITAL PUBLISHERS A MAXIMUM OF 180 SECONDS PER DAY FOR EDITORIAL USE – NO USE AFTER 7 DAYS (USAGE AFTER FEBRUARY 26 HAS TO BE CLEARED WITH HOST BROADCASTER BAYERISCHER RUNDFU

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1: ORIGINAL / CH2: ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

