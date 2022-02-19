ADVISORY GERMANY-SECURITY/MUNICH

Day 2 of Munich Security Conference 2022

MUNICH - Day two of the Munich Security Conference which is being held in person at its traditional venue in 2022 after the previous year's conference was only virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic

SCHEDULE:

0830-0930GMT Welcome remarks by Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen,

0930-1015GMT - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks

1030-1115GMT - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks

1115-1145GMT - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

1430-1500GMT - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

1500-1615GMT Panel discussion with British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and others

1630-1800GMT - Disucssion on Security in Pacific, participants include French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Australian Foreign Minsiter Marise Payne

