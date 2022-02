Donetsk residents evacuate from city as conflict fear rises

Start: 19 Feb 2022 08:09 GMT

End: 19 Feb 2022 08:15 GMT

DONETSK - Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine board buses in mass evacuation of people.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com