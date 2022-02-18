ADVISORY USA-WHITEHOUSE/BRIEFING --UPDATED DESCRIPTION

White House news secretary holds news briefing
Start: 18 Feb 2022 19:30 GMT
End: 18 Feb 2022 20:30 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger, and Deputy National Security Advisor and Deputy NEC Director Daleep Singh
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com