Viernes 18 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WHITEHOUSE/BRIEFING --UPDATED DESCRIPTION--

Por
REUTERSFEB 18
18 de Febrero de 2022

White House news secretary holds news briefing

Start: 18 Feb 2022 19:30 GMT

End: 18 Feb 2022 20:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger, and Deputy National Security Advisor and Deputy NEC Director Daleep Singh

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

