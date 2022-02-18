COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 18 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-POLAND

Por
REUTERSFEB 18
18 de Febrero de 2022

U.S. Defence Secretary Austin news conference in Poland

Start: 18 Feb 2022 10:12 GMT

End: 18 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

WARSAW - U.S. Defense Secretary Austin visits Poland for talks with President Andrzej Duda and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak, holds news conference with Polish counterpart.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: CH1-NATURAL/POLISH/ CH2 -ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Carlos Bilardo se reencontró con parte del plantel campeón del mundo de Argentina en el 86 y recibió un reconocimiento de la Conmebol

Carlos Bilardo se reencontró con parte del plantel campeón del mundo de Argentina en el 86 y recibió un reconocimiento de la Conmebol

Cómo influyó la llegada de AMLO al gobierno en la directiva del Cruz Azul

Con doblete de Katty Martínez: así fue el debut del Tri Femenil en el Premundial de Concacaf

Canelo Álvarez negó los rumores de su próxima pelea: “Nada está confirmado”

Diputados de Morena buscarían frenar campaña de Checo Pérez como embajador de Jalisco

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por qué Lucero canceló su concierto en el Auditorio Nacional

Por qué Lucero canceló su concierto en el Auditorio Nacional

Psiquiatra dio explicación profesional sobre por qué Nodal se tatuó a Belinda

Cantantes, histriones y deportistas mexicanos venden saludos personalizados hasta en 3 mil pesos

Ya no somos ni seremos: la nueva canción con la que arrasó Christian Nodal tras romper con Belinda

“Si hubiera sido como el de Belinda, no lo regreso”: Manelyk habló sobre su anillo de compromiso con Jawy

TENDENCIAS

Desarrollan métodos para detectar tanto el coronavirus como los virus del Ébola y de la gripe

Desarrollan métodos para detectar tanto el coronavirus como los virus del Ébola y de la gripe

Qué hay que tener en cuenta para integrar a las personas con síndrome de Asperger

Nutrigenética: cómo elegir la dieta más efectiva a través de un estudio de ADN

Vuelta al cole: cómo lograr que los chicos coman alimentos saludables

Cuáles son los chequeos que debe hacerse una persona que tuvo COVID-19

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Fernández de Cevallos reviró a AMLO por llamarlo ‘traidor a la patria’: “Hijos de la Cuarta”

Fernández de Cevallos reviró a AMLO por llamarlo ‘traidor a la patria’: “Hijos de la Cuarta”

Asesinatos de periodistas: cuáles son los casos que ya recibieron una sentencia condenatoria

Por qué Lucero canceló su concierto en el Auditorio Nacional

Macabro: encuentran feto abandonado en caneca de basura al sur de Bogotá

Gobernador de Veracruz celebró la extradición de Karime Macias: “Aquí no hay pacto”