ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-POLAND

U.S. Defence Secretary Austin news conference in Poland

Start: 18 Feb 2022 10:12 GMT

End: 18 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

WARSAW - U.S. Defense Secretary Austin visits Poland for talks with President Andrzej Duda and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak, holds news conference with Polish counterpart.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: CH1-NATURAL/POLISH/ CH2 -ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com