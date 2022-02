ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-POLAND ARRIVAL

U.S. Defence secretary meets Poland's Minister of National Defense

Start: 18 Feb 2022 08:40 GMT

End: 18 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

WARSAW, POLAND - U.S. Defence Secretary Austin meets Poland's Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak

SCHEDULE:

08:30GMT: U.S. Defence Secretary Austin arrives and is greeted by Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak

10:00GMT: Joint Press Conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE USA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com