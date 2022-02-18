COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 18 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-POLAND

Por
REUTERSFEB 18
18 de Febrero de 2022

U.S. Defence Secretary Austin visits army base at Powidz

Start: 18 Feb 2022 14:23 GMT

End: 18 Feb 2022 15:23 GMT

POWIDZ - U.S. Defence Secretary Austin arrives at the US army base at Powidz, Poland to meet and speak to troops

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE USA / NO USE NEW ZEEALAND

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

