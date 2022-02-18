COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

REUTERSFEB 18
18 de Febrero de 2022

Olympics - IOC President Thomas Bach news conference

Start: 18 Feb 2022 02:57 GMT

End: 18 Feb 2022 04:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach holds a news conference two days before the Beijing 2022 Winter Games closing ceremony

IOC President, Thomas Bach

IOC Spokesman, Mark Adams

Olympic Games Executive Director, Christophe Dubi

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

