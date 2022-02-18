ADVISORY GREECE-FERRY/FIRE

Passengers and crew from ferry fire leave Corfu

Start: 18 Feb 2022 23:00 GMT

End: 19 Feb 2022 00:00 GMT

CORFU - Italian passengers and crew members rescued from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia that caught fire off the island of Corfu leave to go to the Southern Italian port of Brindisi.

