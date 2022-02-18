ADVISORY --FLASH -- 6022-GREECE-FERRY/FIRE

Fire breaks out on ferry in Greece with 288 people on board

Start: 18 Feb 2022 05:45 GMT

End: 18 Feb 2022 05:46 GMT

A fire broke out on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy on Friday with 288 people on board, the Greek coast guard said.

The Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia was headed to the port of Brindisi and the fire, the causes of which were not immediately known, broke out near the island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea.

