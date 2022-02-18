COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 18 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/NEW CONFERENCE --TIME TBC

REUTERS
18 de Febrero de 2022

France's Le Drian and EU's Borrell hold newser after meeting

Start: 21 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 21 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell are expected to hold a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC / EXPECTED AFTER 1400GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

