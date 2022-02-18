COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY DISASTER-FUKUSHIMA/WATER-IAEA

Por
REUTERSFEB 18
18 de Febrero de 2022

IAEA task force newser following Fukushima power plant visit

Start: 18 Feb 2022 07:00 GMT

End: 18 Feb 2022 08:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - A Task Force established by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to review the safety of the planned release of treated water from Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station holds an online news conference following their visit to the plant.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: FPCJ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

