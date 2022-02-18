COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 18 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY DISASTER-FUKUSHIMA/WATER-IAEA --POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por
REUTERSFEB 18
18 de Febrero de 2022

IAEA task force newser following Fukushima power plant visit

Start: 18 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 18 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - A Task Force established by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to review the safety of the planned release of treated water from Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station holds an online news conference following their visit to the plant.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: FPCJ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Cómo influyó la llegada de AMLO al gobierno en la directiva del Cruz Azul

Cómo influyó la llegada de AMLO al gobierno en la directiva del Cruz Azul

Con doblete de Katty Martínez: así fue el debut del Tri Femenil en el Premundial de Concacaf

Canelo Álvarez negó los rumores de su próxima pelea: “Nada está confirmado”

Diputados de Morena buscarían frenar campaña de Checo Pérez como embajador de Jalisco

JC Chávez Jr. reveló el motivo por el que Eddy Renoso quería que entrenara junto a Canelo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cantantes, histriones y deportistas mexicanos venden saludos personalizados hasta en 3 mil pesos

Cantantes, histriones y deportistas mexicanos venden saludos personalizados hasta en 3 mil pesos

Ya no somos ni seremos: la nueva canción con la que arrasó Christian Nodal tras romper con Belinda

“Si hubiera sido como el de Belinda, no lo regreso”: Manelyk habló sobre su anillo de compromiso con Jawy

Juan Osorio no ha hablado con la familia de Vicente Fernández sobre bioserie “no oficial”

Lorenzo Méndez no leerá el libro de Chiquis Rivera: “La perdono”

TENDENCIAS

Desarrollan métodos para detectar tanto el coronavirus como los virus del Ébola y de la gripe

Desarrollan métodos para detectar tanto el coronavirus como los virus del Ébola y de la gripe

Qué hay que tener en cuenta para integrar a las personas con síndrome de Asperger

Nutrigenética: cómo elegir la dieta más efectiva a través de un estudio de ADN

Vuelta al cole: cómo lograr que los chicos coman alimentos saludables

Cuáles son los chequeos que debe hacerse una persona que tuvo COVID-19

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Cantantes, histriones y deportistas mexicanos venden saludos personalizados hasta en 3 mil pesos

Cantantes, histriones y deportistas mexicanos venden saludos personalizados hasta en 3 mil pesos

Natacha de Crombrugghe: revelan quiénes fueron las últimas personas que vieron a la turista belga en Arequipa

Claudia Sheinbaum respaldó a AMLO ante solicitud al INAI: “Son preguntas pertinentes”

Ya no somos ni seremos: la nueva canción con la que arrasó Christian Nodal tras romper con Belinda

Desarrollan métodos para detectar tanto el coronavirus como los virus del Ébola y de la gripe