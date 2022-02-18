ADVISORY DISASTER-FUKUSHIMA/WATER-IAEA --POSSIBLE ONLY

IAEA task force newser following Fukushima power plant visit
Start: 18 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 18 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - A Task Force established by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to review the safety of the planned release of treated water from Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station holds an online news conference following their visit to the plant.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: FPCJ
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com