CRÓNICAS INTERNACIONALES

A DISPOSICIÓN DE LOS CLIENTES EN EFESERVICIOS: CANADÁ NAUFRAGIO/TERRANOVA.- El naufragio del Villa de Pitanxo deja 12 desaparecidos tras acabar búsqueda. UCRANIA CRISIS/WASHINGTON.- EEUU asegura que Rusia ha enviado 7.000 nuevos soldados a frontera ucraniana. PERÚ CRISIS/LIMA.- El Gobierno y el Congreso de Perú se dan una tregua e invocan al diálogo. HONDURAS EEUU/TEGUCIGALPA.- Expresidente hondureño escucha ante el Supremo cargos que le imputa EE.UU. pgg/ NO ABONADOS AL SERVICIO DE CRÓNICAS, SE RUEGA CONTACTEN CON LA DELEGACIÓN DE LA AGENCIA EFE EN SU ZONA.