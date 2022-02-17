CRÓNICAS INTERNACIONALES

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 17 de Febrero de 2022
Newsroom Infobae
17 de Febrero de 2022

A DISPOSICIÓN DE LOS CLIENTES EN EFESERVICIOS: CANADÁ NAUFRAGIO/TERRANOVA.- El naufragio del Villa de Pitanxo deja 12 desaparecidos tras acabar búsqueda. UCRANIA CRISIS/WASHINGTON.- EEUU asegura que Rusia ha enviado 7.000 nuevos soldados a frontera ucraniana. PERÚ CRISIS/LIMA.- El Gobierno y el Congreso de Perú se dan una tregua e invocan al diálogo. HONDURAS EEUU/TEGUCIGALPA.- Expresidente hondureño escucha ante el Supremo cargos que le imputa EE.UU.

EFE

