Alemania y España planean levantar medidas anticovid en marzo

SHOTLIST USO EXCLUSIVO PARA CLIENTES AFP (NO RESALE) MADRID, ESPAÑA16 DE FEBRERO DE 2022FUENTE: PALACIO DE LA MONCLOA 1. Plano medio La ministra de Sanidad española, Carolina Darias, llega a una rueda de prensa2. Plano medio La ministra de Sanidad española, Carolina Darias, llega a una rueda de prensa3. Primer plano La ministra de Sanidad de España, Carolina Darias. 4. SOUNDBITE 1 - Carolina Darias , ministra de Sanidad de España (mujer, español, 10 seg.): "Uso obligatorio, como saben, de mascarilla, no fumar durante la celebración del partido, ni antes ni después, ni tampoco comer y beber. " 5. Plano medio La ministra de Sanidad de España, Carolina Darias.6. Plano medio periodista haciendo una pregunta BERLÍN, ALEMANIA16 DE FEBRERO DE 2022FUENTE: CORONA POOL 7. Plano general Llega Olaf Scholz y los líderes regionales8. Plano medio fotógrafos 9. SOUNDBITE 2 - Olaf Scholz, canciller alemán (hombre, alemán, 18 seg.): "A pesar de todo el optimismo y la confianza que tenemos aquí, no debemos bajar la guardia. Por eso tenemos que tener claro que la pandemia aún no ha terminado, el número de contagios sigue siendo alto y solo estamos viendo que empieza a bajar" BERLÍN, ALEMANIA21 DE MAYO DE 2021FUENTE: AFPTV 10. Paneo de derecha a izquierda Clientes pasando la entrada a la cervecería al aire libre "Prater"11. Plano general clientes mostrando sus pruebas de Covid en la entrada12. Plano medio control de pruebas Covid negativas13. Plano general clientes a la entrada de la cervecería al aire libre14. Paneo de izquierda a derecha clientes caminando por los callejones del jardín de la cerveza15. Plano general clientes sentados en una mesa y quitándose las máscaras16. Plano general Los clientes (Karthik y sus amigos) brindan17. Plano medio un cliente bebe su cerveza18. Primer plano un cliente (Karthik) toma y deja su vaso después de beber19. Plano general Clientes sentados en una mesa20. Plano medio una mujer bebe una cerveza21. Plano panorámico Cervecería al aire libre "Prater" ///-----------------------------------------------------------2 DEPECHES DE CONTEXTE: España suprimirá las restricciones de acceso a los eventos deportivos =(Video)= Madrid, 16 Feb 2022 (AFP) - A partir del 4 de marzo, España suprimirá las restricciones de aforo a los eventos deportivos y los recintos podrán volver a llenarse al 100% de su aforo, anunciaron este miércoles las autoridades sanitarias. "Hemos acordado que para el fin de semana del 4 de marzo los eventos deportivos, tanto en exteriores como en interiores, pasen al cien por cien de los aforos dada la buena evolución de todo los indicadores epidemiológicos", anunció la ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias en rueda de prensa.Darias recordó que el uso de mascarilla seguirá siendo obligatorio y que continuará prohibido fumar, beber o comer durante los eventos deportivos. A finales de diciembre, las autoridades españolas redujeron el aforo de los estadios al 75% de su capacidad y al 50% el de los pabellones deportivos cerrados ante la explosión del número de casos de covid-19. Muchos clubes de LaLiga se han visto afectados por la propagación de la variante Omicron. Con más de diez millones de casos registrados, España lamenta más de 97.000 muertes como consecuencia de la epidemia. La incidencia en el país ha descendido a 1.060 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes en los últimos 14 días frente a más del triple (3.418) el 21 de enero. mig/mba/rsc/mcd ------------------------------------------------------------- CentralGermany to start lifting Covid curbs as Omicron passes peak Por Michelle FITZPATRICK =(Fotos+Video+Live Video)= Frankfurt, 16 Feb 2022 (AFP) - Germany will start rolling back most of its coronavirus restrictions as the country's falling infection rate suggests the Omicron-fuelled wave has peaked, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday after talks with regional leaders.The three-step plan -- which includes allowing unvaccinated people back into shops and restaurants -- will see Germany reach its "freedom day" on March 20, as media have dubbed it."After two years we deserve for things to be better again and it looks like that's happening now," Scholz told reporters.But he urged Germans to remain cautious and said they would have to keep wearing face masks. "The pandemic is not over," he said.Germany is the latest European nation to attempt a return to more normality, two years after the pandemic first emerged and upended people's daily lives and routines.As a first step, Germany will immediately drop a 10-person cap on private gatherings of people who are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19. For the unvaccinated however, the rule that they can only meet two people outside their household will remain in place for another month.Access to non-essential shops will be open to all again, without checks on whether customers are vaccinated against the virus or not. Face masks will still be required, with high-protection FFP2 masks recommended.From March 4, restaurants and hotels will be allowed to welcome the unvaccinated again, so long as they can provide a recent negative test -- a system known as 3G in Germany.Nightclubs will reopen, but not for the unvaccinated. Everyone else will have to be boosted or provide a negative test -- the so-called 2G plus system.The number of people allowed to attend large events including sports competitions, under 2G plus rules, will be increased. In a final step, the remaining profound restrictions on social, cultural and economic life are to be gradually lifted by March 20.That includes ditching the requirement for employees to work from home whenever possible.After that date, Europe's top economy will rely on "basic protection measures", Scholz and regional leaders agreed, "in particular the wearing of medical masks" in indoor public venues and on public transport.Social distancing is also set to be maintained. - Europe unwinds curbs - Germany recorded almost 220,000 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said Wednesday, and another 247 deaths.While daily numbers remain high, Germany's weekly infection rate has fallen in recent days, with experts saying the coronavirus wave fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant has peaked.Hospitals too have coped well, having been so far spared a surge in Omicron admissions.Those elements, combined with a 75-percent vaccination rate among Germany's population, have led to calls for the authorities to lift curbs and give citizens back their freedoms.The legislation that covers Germany's current infection protection measures runs out on March 19.Britain, Ireland, Denmark and Norway have already dropped most of their Covid-19 restrictions.The Netherlands, which imposed some of Europe's toughest measures in December, plans to follow suit. Dutch bars, restaurants and nightclubs will go back to pre-pandemic opening hours and health passes will be scrapped by February 25.France aims to remove the last of its curbs in the coming weeks, including ending the requirement for face masks indoors by mid-March if the pandemic situation allows.Germany too stressed that its path to a more normal daily life depended on the further evolution of the pandemic.Scholz and regional leaders also reaffirmed their support for a general vaccine mandate, a controversial topic that has divided Germany's lawmakers who would have to approve the measure."Mandatory vaccination is necessary for the winter," said Scholz, adding that it has to be put in place so that "one new variant doesn't mess everything up".bur-mfp/hmn/har