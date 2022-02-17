COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 17 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN

REUTERS
17 de Febrero de 2022

U.N. Security Council to discuss Ukraine Minsk agreements

Start: 17 Feb 2022 15:04 GMT

End: 17 Feb 2022 18:44 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Security Council to hold regularly scheduled discussion on the Minsk agreements, which were endorsed by the council in 2015 and designed to end a separatist war by Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine.

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

