Jueves 17 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-AUSTIN

Por
REUTERS
16 de Febrero de 2022

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin gives news conference

Start: 17 Feb 2022 12:40 GMT

End: 17 Feb 2022 12:56 GMT

BRUSSELS - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin gives news conference after NATO Defence Ministers' meeting.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC (After Stoltenberg's news conference) - Austin news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NATO TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

