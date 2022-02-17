COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 17 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

Por
REUTERSFEB 17
16 de Febrero de 2022

IOC, Beijing Organising Committee daily joint media briefing

Start: 17 Feb 2022 02:48 GMT

End: 17 Feb 2022 04:06 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Winter Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

-------------------

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT

Speakers:

MMC Main Press Conference Room:

IOC Spokesman, Mark Adams

BOCOG Spokesman, Yan Jiarong

Beijing 2022 Volunteer, Wei Yining

==

BOCOG Headquarters (remotely via video link)

BOCOG Office of Pandemic Prevention and Control Deputy Director-General, Huang Chun

BOCOG Director-General of Volunteer department,, Teng Shengping

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND MANADRIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

