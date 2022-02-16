COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-STOLTENBERG-AUSTIN

Por
REUTERSFEB 16
15 de Febrero de 2022

Stoltenberg & Austin speak ahead of NATO defence mins. meeting

Start: 16 Feb 2022 09:05 GMT

End: 16 Feb 2022 09:45 GMT

BRUSSELS - Doorstep statement by the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg followed by short remarks by Stoltenberg and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin before defence ministers' meeting.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT Doorstep statement by the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

PLEASE EXPECT THE LIVE TO GO TO SLATE FOR A SHORT WHILE

0925GMT Short remarks by Stoltenberg and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NATO TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

