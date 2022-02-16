COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 16 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY RUSSIA-BRAZIL/BOLSONARO-WREATH-LAYING

Por
REUTERSFEB 16
15 de Febrero de 2022

Brazil's Bolsonaro lays flowers at WWII memorial in Moscow

Start: 16 Feb 2022 05:49 GMT

End: 16 Feb 2022 06:07 GMT

MOSCOW - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall ahead of his talks with President Vladimir Putin.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

“Guerra sucia”: David Faitelson tachó al América de malintencionado con el arbitraje

“Guerra sucia”: David Faitelson tachó al América de malintencionado con el arbitraje

Así tundió JC Chávez a Marco Barrera por compararlo con el Canelo Álvarez

Mauricio Sulaimán adelantó quiénes serán los rivales de Canelo Álvarez

“No sabe enseñar”: Alexis Canelo tundió a La Volpe como entrenador

Qué desató la molestia del Perro Bermúdez por compartir derechos de transmisión con TV Azteca

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Acapulco Shore 9 capítulo 5: así fue el polémico regreso de Rocío a la casa

Acapulco Shore 9 capítulo 5: así fue el polémico regreso de Rocío a la casa

Filtraron imágenes de Alfredo Adame besando en público a una misteriosa mujer

“Cerrar un ciclo”: Christian Nodal firma con nueva disquera tras ruptura con Belinda

YosStop contará historias de mujeres reclusas en una serie documental

Adela Noriega podría volver pronto a Televisa, según Ernesto Laguardia

TENDENCIAS

Los secretos de Sofía Jirau, la nueva cara de la campaña inclusiva de Victoria Secret

Los secretos de Sofía Jirau, la nueva cara de la campaña inclusiva de Victoria Secret

La fórmula del orgasmo, ¿existe?

Una proteína de las encías podría ayudar a prevenir la enfermedad de Alzheimer

Consecuencias de la pandemia: crece la demanda por problemas en el habla en la previa de la vuelta a clases

Cómo es la apuesta de un grupo de científicos estadounidenses que proponen vacunas universales contra el COVID-19

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Nicaragua juzgó por “conspiración y traición a la patria” a tres reconocidos ex aspirantes a la Presidencia

Nicaragua juzgó por “conspiración y traición a la patria” a tres reconocidos ex aspirantes a la Presidencia

Canadá confirmó el hallazgo de otras 54 tumbas de niños nativos en antiguos internados católicos

Carreteras en México aumentarán sus tarifas: todo lo que debes saber sobre esta modificación

Un taller de herrería convoca a jóvenes de barrios vulnerables de Bariloche que transforman chatarra en esculturas

Ricardo Mendoza de Hablando Hueva…: Conadis se pronuncia tras comentarios sobre persona con mutismo