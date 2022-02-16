COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 15 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND

Por
REUTERSFEB 16
16 de Febrero de 2022

New Zealand anti-vaccine mandate protest outside parliament

Start: 16 Feb 2022 02:08 GMT

End: 16 Feb 2022 02:53 GMT

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand anti-vaccine mandate protests continue outside parliament building, as police warn they will start towing vehicles on Wednesday (February 16).

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: No use New Zealand

Digital: No use New Zealand internet sites / any internet site of any New Zealand or Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

“No sabe enseñar”: Alexis Canelo tundió a La Volpe como entrenador

“No sabe enseñar”: Alexis Canelo tundió a La Volpe como entrenador

Qué desató la molestia del Perro Bermúdez por compartir derechos de transmisión con TV Azteca

“No compré boletos para Bad Bunny porque voy a estar en Qatar”: Alan Mozo

Santos vs Montreal: cuándo y dónde ver el debut de los laguneros en Concachampions

Courtois contó cómo le atajó el penal a Messi: “Lo estudié bastante”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

YosStop contará historias de mujeres reclusas en una serie documental

YosStop contará historias de mujeres reclusas en una serie documental

Adela Noriega podría volver pronto a Televisa, según Ernesto Laguardia

La vez que Jorge Negrete le robó un beso a Queta Lavat

Christian Nodal estuvo en casa de su ex mientras Belinda estaba de viaje

Alejandra Guzmán no contactó a Sylvia Pasquel para el documental sobre Silvia Pinal

TENDENCIAS

Emojis 3D llegan a Microsoft Teams: cómo usarlos para chats y reacciones

Emojis 3D llegan a Microsoft Teams: cómo usarlos para chats y reacciones

Los 3 recomendados para ver contenido 4K en Disney+ y acceder a descargas ilimitadas

En Australia utilizan el aceite viejo de las papas fritas para cargar un auto eléctrico

Propagación vertiginosa y más incidencia en la salud mental: 6 escenarios sanitarios que deja Ómicron en Argentina

Por primera vez una hembra se convierte en líder de su manada en una reserva de macacos en Japón

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Fiscalía amplía investigación sobre presunta injerencia del Ejecutivo en ascensos en la PNP

Fiscalía amplía investigación sobre presunta injerencia del Ejecutivo en ascensos en la PNP

Callao: hombre golpeó violentamente a mujer luego de salir de una fiesta

Días sin IVA de 2021 aumentaron el recaudo y no generaron un impacto en las finanzas públicas

“No sabe enseñar”: Alexis Canelo tundió a La Volpe como entrenador

Rusia trasladó tropas con armamento y suministros médicos a posiciones de ataque cerca de la frontera con Ucrania