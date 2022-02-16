COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 16 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND

REUTERSFEB 16
16 de Febrero de 2022

New Zealand anti-vaccine mandate protest outside parliament

Start: 16 Feb 2022 04:07 GMT

End: 16 Feb 2022 04:07 GMT

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – New Zealand anti-vaccine mandate protests continue outside parliament building, as police warn they will start towing vehicles on Wednesday (February 16).

