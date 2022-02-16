ADVISORY EU-AFRICA/SUMMIT

Brussels hosts the European Union - African Union Summit
Start: 17 Feb 2022 12:15 GMT
End: 17 Feb 2022 13:15 GMT
BRUSSELS - Leaders from European Union and African Union countries gather in Brussels for a two-day summit. On the agenda are health and vaccine production, agriculture and sustainable development, education, migration and security. They are expected to launch an Africa-Europe Investment Package.
SCHEDULE:
From 1200GMT Arrivals
1315GMT Handshakes of leaders with:
European Council President Charles Michel
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
French President Emmanuel Macron, who holds rotating presidency
Senegalese President and President of African Union Macky Sall
1345GMT Opening ceremony including:
• speeches from Michel, von der Leyen, Macron and Sall
• Musical performance by Youssou N’Dour and Axelle Red (no archive and no resale)
1500GMT First of several roundtabls
1700GMT departures for dinner
1800GMT arrivals at dinner
