COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 16 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-AFRICA/SUMMIT

Por
REUTERSFEB 16
16 de Febrero de 2022

Brussels hosts the European Union - African Union Summit

Start: 17 Feb 2022 12:15 GMT

End: 17 Feb 2022 13:15 GMT

BRUSSELS - Leaders from European Union and African Union countries gather in Brussels for a two-day summit. On the agenda are health and vaccine production, agriculture and sustainable development, education, migration and security. They are expected to launch an Africa-Europe Investment Package.

SCHEDULE:

From 1200GMT Arrivals

1315GMT Handshakes of leaders with:

European Council President Charles Michel

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

French President Emmanuel Macron, who holds rotating presidency

Senegalese President and President of African Union Macky Sall

1345GMT Opening ceremony including:

• speeches from Michel, von der Leyen, Macron and Sall

• Musical performance by Youssou N’Dour and Axelle Red (no archive and no resale)

1500GMT First of several roundtabls

1700GMT departures for dinner

1800GMT arrivals at dinner

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION / REUTERS / AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EU AND AFRICAN LANGUAGES POSSIBLE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La prensa francesa le puso un 3 a Lionel Messi tras el triunfo de PSG ante Real Madrid y lo criticó: “Es triste verlo así”

La prensa francesa le puso un 3 a Lionel Messi tras el triunfo de PSG ante Real Madrid y lo criticó: “Es triste verlo así”

La drástica medida de seguridad que debió tomar el piloto que permitió el triunfo de Verstappen en la Fórmula 1 tras ser amenazado en sus vacaciones

Fórmula 1: anunciaron la fecha de estreno de la cuarta temporada de Drive To Survive que tendrá la batalla entre Verstappen y Hamilton por el título

El RB Salzburgo buscará la hazaña ante Bayern Múnich en los octavos de final de la Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

El Inter de Lautaro Martínez recibe al Liverpool por el duelo de ida de los octavos de final de Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“All Star Shore”: estos serían los famosos de Acapulco Shore que representarían a México

“All Star Shore”: estos serían los famosos de Acapulco Shore que representarían a México

Christian Nodal borró sus publicaciones de Instagram tras rompimiento con Belinda

Laura Zapata continúa la guerra contra Jesús Ochoa: busca dirigir la ANDA

Publican misterioso mensaje en redes sociales de Jenni Rivera a casi 10 años de su partida

¡Maldita lisiada!: quién será Soraya Montenegro en la nueva versión de “Los ricos también lloran”

TENDENCIAS

20 minutos de actividad física por día alcanzan para reducir el riesgo de enfermedades cardíacas

20 minutos de actividad física por día alcanzan para reducir el riesgo de enfermedades cardíacas

Worldle, el juego para adivinar países solo viendo la silueta del mapa

De Lorean, el auto de “Volver al futuro”, se renueva con un modelo eléctrico

El nivel estrógenos influye en el riesgo de muerte por COVID-19

El ABC del criptoarte: qué es, cómo se obtienen, qué criptomoneda utilizar y mucho más

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Zoraida Ávalos, fiscal de la Nación, es acusada de ser parte de la organización criminal ‘Los Cuellos Blancos del Puerto’

Zoraida Ávalos, fiscal de la Nación, es acusada de ser parte de la organización criminal ‘Los Cuellos Blancos del Puerto’

Ricocan y Félix: Indecopi multa a Nestlé y Rinti por no mostrar verdadero contenido de sus productos en etiqueta

Gigi Mitre se burla de George Forsyth tras pedirle la mano a su novia: “Se acercan las elecciones”

Cinco funciones que solo tiene Telegram y WhatsApp no

Boca Juniors fichará a un “jugador de selección”, ¿será Christian Cueva o Yoshimar Yotún?