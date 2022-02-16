ADVISORY EU-AFRICA/SUMMIT

Brussels hosts the European Union - African Union Summit

Start: 17 Feb 2022 12:15 GMT

End: 17 Feb 2022 13:15 GMT

BRUSSELS - Leaders from European Union and African Union countries gather in Brussels for a two-day summit. On the agenda are health and vaccine production, agriculture and sustainable development, education, migration and security. They are expected to launch an Africa-Europe Investment Package.

SCHEDULE:

From 1200GMT Arrivals

1315GMT Handshakes of leaders with:

European Council President Charles Michel

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

French President Emmanuel Macron, who holds rotating presidency

Senegalese President and President of African Union Macky Sall

1345GMT Opening ceremony including:

• speeches from Michel, von der Leyen, Macron and Sall

• Musical performance by Youssou N’Dour and Axelle Red (no archive and no resale)

1500GMT First of several roundtabls

1700GMT departures for dinner

1800GMT arrivals at dinner

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION / REUTERS / AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EU AND AFRICAN LANGUAGES POSSIBLE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com