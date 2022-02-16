ADVISORY BRAZIL-FLOODS/

Locals sift through damage in Petropolis, Brazil after rains and landslides kill 34
PETROPOLIS - Locals and rescuers dig through dirt and damaged houses after at least 34 people were killed following heavy rains and landslides in Petropolis, a city in the mountainous region of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state.
