Miércoles 16 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY BRAZIL-FLOODS/

Por
REUTERS
16 de Febrero de 2022

Locals sift through damage in Petropolis, Brazil after rains and landslides kill 34

Start: 16 Feb 2022 13:08 GMT

End: 16 Feb 2022 13:54 GMT

PETROPOLIS - Locals and rescuers dig through dirt and damaged houses after at least 34 people were killed following heavy rains and landslides in Petropolis, a city in the mountainous region of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state.

Reuters

