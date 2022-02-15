ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UNITY-DAY

Ukrainians unfold 200-meter-long national flag on Unity Day
Start: 16 Feb 2022 07:30 GMT
End: 16 Feb 2022 08:00 GMT
KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukrainians unfold 200-meter-long national flag at the National Olympic Stadium to celebrate Unity Day, the new public holiday granted to mark the day Western intelligence agencies allegedly said they'd be invaded by Russia.
SCHEDULE:
0730-0800GMT - Ukrainians unfold 200-meter-long national flag
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ukraine
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com