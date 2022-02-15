ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UNITY-DAY

Ukrainians unfold 200-meter-long national flag on Unity Day

Start: 16 Feb 2022 07:30 GMT

End: 16 Feb 2022 08:00 GMT

KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukrainians unfold 200-meter-long national flag at the National Olympic Stadium to celebrate Unity Day, the new public holiday granted to mark the day Western intelligence agencies allegedly said they'd be invaded by Russia.

